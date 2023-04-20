Daniel Garcia Explains Why He Uses Rock Bottom And Sharpshooter

Daniel Garcia has a number of moves that he uses as a finishing move, but he's specifically been using The Rock Bottom and The Sharpshooter during his tenure in AEW. Garcia recently appeared on "Hey! (EW)" and was grilled by host RJ City about his finishing maneuvers.

"The greatest professional wrestling move of all time," Garcia said of The Rock Bottom. "It feels very powerful when I do it," he continued, mimicking the move in a playful manner.

According to Garcia, he's trying to get AEW broadcaster Excalibur to refer to his Uranage as "The Rock Bottom," though RJ City is quick to tell Garcia that it probably won't happen. He listed a number of other options for Garcia, most of which played on the AEW star's old nickname "The Red Death," including "The 99th Red Balloon" and "Left On Red," none of which Garcia seemed to respond to positively.

City then went on to grill Garcia further about his penchant for using his heroes' finishing moves, to which Garcia flatly admitted, "I'm a 90s tribute gimmick." Garcia doesn't feel he should limit himself to two finishing moves, citing his love for video games. "You know how in a video game you could pick a finisher at the beginning of the match?" Garcia asked. "All your moves can be finishers. That's my thing."

The AEW star's "90's tribute" extends beyond the ring, as he is currently under the learning tree of Chris Jericho in the Jericho Appreciation Society. Under Jericho's tutelage, Garcia has been embracing his inner "sports entertainer."