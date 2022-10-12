Daniel Garcia Reveals His True Colors During ROH World Title Match

The recent issues between Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho now appear to be water under the bridge.

During the title match between Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite", Jericho looked to cheat his way to another win by hitting Danielson with his title belt while the referee was down. Garcia ran to the ring and grabbed the belt out of Jericho's hands before clocking Danielson himself, allowing Jericho to pin Danielson for the win.

Tensions between Jericho and Garcia had been on the rise as of late, starting after Danielson defeated Garcia on the August 17 edition of "Dynamite". Danielson offered his hand to Garcia as a sign of respect, and it looked as if Garcia would take it, but Jericho attacked Danielson from behind before he could.

Jericho offered Garcia a bucket hat as a peace offering a few weeks later, but Garcia refused the gift. He then accepted Danielson's offer to team up the following week for a tag team match against Jericho and Sammy Guevara, all the while Jericho told Garcia to "come back home."

Garcia first appeared in AEW on an episode of "Dark" in September 2020. He aligned himself with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker (then known as 2point0) in August of the following year before signing a contract in October. The trio eventually joined Jericho and former Inner Circle member Jake Hager to form the Jericho Appreciation Society, with Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay later joining their ranks in the J.A.S.