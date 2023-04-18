Jim Ross Admires Tony Khan For Being 'Brave Enough' To Do AEW Show In Wembley Stadium

AEW is taking the big step of heading to the U.K. for All In with the event to be held at London's Wembley Stadium. While the announcement had its share of detractors worried about Tony Khan's ability to draw a big enough crowd at such a large venue, many have championed the show as a major opportunity for AEW to grow its audience globally. One such voice in the latter column is Jim Ross who shared his admiration for Khan taking such a high risk in search of a high reward on his "Grilling JR" podcast.

"I really admire Tony Khan to be brave enough to, to be willing to invest serious money in promoting this massive venue," Ross explained. "I don't have any idea what to predict, how many people are going to be there. I don't know what the capacity is going to be for wrestling, but it's a great move ... I think he'll put together a hell of a card."

All In would mark AEW's largest show to date. Previously, Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, which AEW has run two years consecutively for "Grand Slam" clocked in as its biggest challenge — holding a capacity in excess of 23,000. However, Ross is confident that AEW is ready for it. "High tides raise all ships," Ross said. "Our tide is going to be raised and we're going to be ready for the increase in how deep the water is."

