Prince Nana Says He Gives Both CM Punk And The Young Bucks Hugs When He Sees Them

Prince Nana has been a mainstay of Ring of Honor since the very beginning, first as a wrestler before transitioning to a managerial role in 2004 as the leader of The Embassy and later working behind the scenes, as well. Last summer, he made a surprise return, announcing that he had purchased the recently reformed Tully Blanchard Enterprises and rebranded it as a new version of The Embassy, bringing him into the Tony Khan era. Outside of Mark Briscoe, Nana's been around for more ROH history than anyone else, and on Tuesday's episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Nana discussed his legacy there and how it intersects with past ROH stars, including the currently at odds CM Punk and Young Bucks.

"I just want to be able to be that guy [where] people say 'Hey listen: That guy made a lot of stars,'" Nana explained. "Whether they were in The Embassy or in opposition to us in a storyline? We. Made. Stars. CM Punk, Tomasso Ciampa, all of these guys. [...] When I see him, I give him a big hug, show him love. The Young Bucks, I see them, give them a huge, big hug. I see certain guys that I've worked with for the last 20 years, and I don't care what they have going on, I've got to give them a hug. Because we wouldn't be here without each other, and the business wouldn't be where it is, with this change and this new direction of something really big that people can count on other than the other big thing."

Punk's last real feud in ROH before signing with WWE was with The Embassy, specifically "The Crown Jewel of The Embassy," the late Jimmy Rave. That feud culminated with a cage match a month before Punk signed with WWE and went on the "Summer of Punk" epilogue to his ROH run before reporting to developmental.