Major Update On Tully Blanchard's AEW Status

Tully Blanchard hasn't been seen on television in months, and now there's a major update on his status. After joining AEW in 2019, Blanchard served as the on-air manager for FTR until he was "fired" in March 2022. He then pivoted to Ring of Honor, where he formed Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony until he "sold" the group to Prince Nana at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Now, though, Blanchard is no longer under contract with any promotion.

During a recent appearance on "Two Man Power Trip," Blanchard revealed, "I'm no longer with AEW or Ring of Honor or any subsidiaries thereof. That sounded pretty legal, didn't it?" Later on, Blanchard noted that his departure wasn't simply because his contract expired. "No, it was a little more complex than that," he said. "But my contract is up and I'm gone." While he will likely continue to participate in autograph signings, Blanchard expressed that his wrestling career is "probably over."

During his time with AEW, the WWE Hall of Famer competed in one match in 2021 at the age of 67, when he teamed with FTR in a victory over Jurassic Express. Blanchard said he's since been asked to work a final match against Ricky Steamboat, but he didn't want to embarrass himself.

When asked if he enjoyed his time in AEW, Blanchard said, "Yes, I did." Regarding a return to any company, though, he stated, "I am probably done. I doubt that AEW would have me come back. I doubt that WWE would have me come back. Where else would you go except those two places?" Blanchard also claimed that no one in AEW really asked him for advice, as he felt that a lot of guys didn't know who he was.