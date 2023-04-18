Jim Ross Wants To Call AEW Wembley Stadium Show, Something He's Never Done

All Elite Wrestling isn't hedging their bets when it comes to their United Kingdom debut, they've chosen to go for broke and hold an event in Wembley Stadium in London.

"This really is a historic event," AEW Broadcaster Jim Ross said on the latest "Grillin' JR." The WWE Hall of Famer is impressed that "a little company like AEW" could grow as quickly as they have, calling it "quite the testament to Tony Khan's intestinal fortitude, testicular fortitude...all of it, all the fortitudes because that's a hell of a risk."

JR believes it will cost a lot of money to produce the show, "that's gonna be a big nut to produce that show," and he's anxious to see the end result.

"I hope I'm there," JR gushed, "I would love to broadcast from Wembley Stadium. I've never done that. [It] would be a first in my 50-year career." JR then went on to reflect on 2024 marking his 50th year in broadcasting.

"Can you f***ing believe that?" he asked his cohost, Conrad Thompson. "I hope I make it past that 50 mark," he joked morbidly. Despite JR's lengthy career in professional wrestling, he was employed by WCW during the single time that WWE ran Wembley Stadium in 1992.

Whether or not JR calls the historic event in Wembley is not set in stone, as the AEW commentator no longer broadcasts for the full duration of AEW programming, only appearing for about an hour of "AEW Dynamite" and being similarly limited during AEW's often three-plus hour PPV events. JR compares his brief stints at the commentary desk to being a relief pitcher in Major League Baseball.