Bianca Belair Reveals The Moment She Knew She Was A Star In WWE

Though she grew up in different athletic fields, Bianca Belair seemed destined to enter professional wrestling at some point. After Mark Henry discovered Belair through the Crossfit circuit, the WWE Hall of Famer set her up for a WWE tryout, and through her impressive performance, Belair was offered a WWE contract.

While her athletic abilities were undeniable, Belair was still looking to uncover a breakthrough moment for herself. And in 2017, she finally got it. During an appearance on "Cold As Balls," Belair was asked to recall the moment she knew she had leveled up to be a star in WWE. "It was the Mae Young Classic," she said. "I ended up losing that match, too. But everyone was chanting 'EST!' and that was the moment when I was like, 'This is what I was born to do.' It found me."

Belair, of course, is referencing her showcasing in the inaugural Mae Young Classic, which took place in the summer of 2017. There, Belair topped Sage Beckett in the first round before advancing to face the eventual tournament winner Kairi Sane. Despite her loss in the second round, Belair's performance gathered much praise, as she mentioned, and ultimately put her on track to later become a bonafide superstar.

In the years following the first Mae Young Classic, Belair worked her way through WWE's developmental brand of "NXT" before securing her main roster call-up in 2020. Since her arrival to the main roster, Belair has clutched both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships, currently sitting at over 380 days as the women's champion of the red brand.