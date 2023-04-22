GLOW Original Royal Hawaiian Would Do It Again 'In A Heartbeat' Despite Injuries

April Hom was primed to play a critical role in the original "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling" promotion until a series of injuries derailed her wrestling career, forcing her to retire. Years later, when Netflix recreated the story of the defunct promotion through its "GLOW" series, there were rumors that the character of Tammé Dawson, portrayed by Awesome Kong, was loosely based on Hom, seeing as she, too, dealt with herniated discs during her wrestling career.

In a recent interview with the "Wrestling Then And Now" podcast, Hom reflected on the challenges faced by the original crew members of the promotion, a lot of which were documented in the Netflix series.

"There were lots of times when things went wrong," Hom recalled. "There was one specific show where everything, including the screen, went completely black. What happened was that one of the girls was running through the back, and tripped over the outlet, which was the main electrical source for all the lighting and electrical. Those kinds of things used to happen all the time, but people would rarely know."

Upon undergoing surgery for two herniated discs, Hom was told to stop wrestling if she aspired to have babies and start a family. The news forced Hom to take up a regular job with an airline company, whom she remains involved in a legal battle with.