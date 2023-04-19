WWE NXT Ratings Rebound Thanks To Increase In Teen And Young Adult Viewership

This week's edition of "WWE NXT" was fairly loaded, featuring two title matches as Wes Lee defended the "NXT" North American Championship against Charlie Dempsey, while Gallus defended the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a triple threat match. At least on the surface, that creative choice appears to have been successful, as the April 18 show was up from the prior week in both total viewership and the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49. According to reporting from ShowBuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, "NXT" averaged 565,000 viewers (up 7% over April 11) across its 126 minutes, approximately 183,000 of which were aged 18 to 49 (up 8%). The latter number translates to a 0.14 rating in the key demo, earning it 17th place among ShowBuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals, up from 18th place last week.

For a look at the bigger picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page compares viewership across various demographics compared to the median viewership among the prior four weeks. Compared to the median, female demographics accounted for by far the largest shift in percentage points, with women aged 18 to 49 up 55% and female viewers aged 12 to 34 up 38%. The next-biggest increase was 7% for adults aged 18 to 49, while the biggest decreases came in men aged 18 to 49 (down 13%) and male viewers aged 12 to 34 (down 11%). All other demographic shifts were by single digit percentages relative to the median, with adults aged 25 to 54 being completely flat related to the median with 0% change.