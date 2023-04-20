AEW Announces When Taya Valkyrie Will Get TBS Title Shot Against Jade Cargill

Taya Valkyrie, who has been razor-focused on Jade Cargill since making her AEW debut last month, will get her first opportunity at the TBS Championship next week.

It was announced on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" that Valkyrie will attempt to do what scores of women have failed at — defeat the undefeated Cargill in an AEW ring. The rivalry between the two women intensified on last week's "AEW Rampage" where Cargill and Leila Grey ambushed Valkyrie following her victory over Emi Sakura. After the match, Grey tried to jump Valkyrie only to get planted with the Road To Valhalla.

However, she did enough to soften up Valkyrie as Cargill capitalized on the situation by striking Valkyrie face-first with a stiff kick. Cargill then made a statement by hitting a Jaded and pinning Valkyrie by counting to three. Cargill proceeded to mock her rival with a, "How my feet taste?" tweet directed at Valkyrie.

There is little doubt that Valkyrie presents the biggest threat to Cargill's dominant run as champion. While the champ has overcome tough challenges, she has yet to face a wrestler with the championship pedigree of Valkyrie, who has dominated the women's divisions across promotions such as Impact, AAA, and MLW.

Conversely, Valkyrie has yet to wrestle someone as intimidating as Cargill. In 2023 alone, Cargill has successfully retained her title against the likes of Skye Blue, Red Velvet, Vertvixen, Nicole Matthews, and Billie Starkz. However, she has not defended the TBS Championship on pay-per-view since her victory over Nyla Rose at Full Gear last November. Cargill has gone 21-0 in title defenses since becoming the inaugural TBS Champion in January 2022 and remains 57-0 since making her AEW debut in March 2021.

Will Valkyrie prove to be the one to dethrone her?