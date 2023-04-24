Liv Morgan And Raquel Rodriguez Plan On Holding The WWE Women's Tag Titles Forever

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the April 10 episode of "WWE Raw." The duo already appear to have some significant plans in mind for their title reign despite only capturing the gold recently.

"Longest reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions that ever existed of all time," Morgan said on "WWE's The Bump." "Not only that, but we are going to elevate this championship to the moon, and these are going to be the titles everyone wants and we're gonna beat anyone and everyone that comes in our way. And also, we're gonna double beat anyone that thinks they can throw water in my face, and we're just gonna ride into the sunset with our titles forever."

Morgan explained that she wants to put everything on the line for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, just like she did when carrying the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for the first time in her career last year. The 28-year-old made it clear that she and Rodriguez, who joined forces for the first time on "WWE SmackDown" in February, will fight "until the death" for the women's tag team belts. Regarding a potential team name, former "NXT" Women's Champion Rodriguez revealed that the pair was still taking suggestions and looking to incorporate her Hispanic culture with Morgan's "extreme craziness."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE's The Bump" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.