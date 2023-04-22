Tony Chimel Comments On Working In AEW, House Show Schedules

Longtime WWE ring announcer Tony Chimel, who was released back in 2020, recently began working with rival promotion All Elite Wrestling, assisting with production at the company's live events and some television tapings. Appearing on the "Monday Mailbag" podcast with referee Mike Chioda, Chimel shared some thoughts on his new gig, and discussed the differences in scheduling between the two promotions.

"It's a great place to work, and I love going there," Chimel said. "I do it maybe a couple times a month or something. Tony Khan and that whole place is a great place to work for, and they've got a bunch of nice people, and a good product I think." Chioda, who has stepped in as a referee for AEW several times, agreed with Chimel, stating that the company has a positive atmosphere backstage. Chimel confirmed that he helps out with production, and stated that he's been there to help out for "AEW Dark" and "ROH on HonorClub" tapings in Orlando, Florida.

"One of the great parts about it is, you know, I'm not on the road 20, 25 days a month," Chimel continued. "I can still actually get a little taste of it and not be away all that time." With his new schedule, Chimel revealed that he questions how he was able to adhere to WWE's rigorous travel schedule for so many years. The longtime WWE employee did point out that it seems WWE has changed their travel schedule, with fewer house shows and overseas tours — recommendations that Chimel says he made while working there.