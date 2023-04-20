Booker T Speculates On Possibility Of WWE-UFC Crossover In The Wake Of Merger

Since it was announced that Endeavor is merging WWE and UFC under one company, a constant talking point has centered around the idea of UFC fighters possibly stepping in the squared circle. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is now the latest to weigh in via a new interview with PWMania.

"I don't see a whole lot of crossover in the ring or in the octagon, per se or anything like that," Booker T said. "But as far as having special guests as far as having certain angles built around, I mean, we've had guys you know from my era like Kevin Federline you know, combat, but these guys actually have you know, combat experience, I think it would lead a little bit of credibility if they were to actually do something it's just a matter of how they do it and what they're going to do."

WWE and UFC have shared select talent in the past with Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey being the notable two. After Lesnar left WWE in 2004, he made his UFC debut in 2008. He competed until 2011 and then returned to WWE in 2012. WWE granted Lesnar a one-off opportunity to return to the octagon for UFC 200 in 2016 while still an employee for Vince McMahon.

Rousey was active in UFC from 2011 until 2016. In between fights in 2015, she made a surprise appearance in the ring at WrestleMania 31 alongside The Rock, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey's fellow MMA Four Horsewomen members Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke were all in the front row that night as well.

UFC President Dana White previously stated that he's very supportive of the Endeavor deal and thinks Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel will add a lot of value to WWE.