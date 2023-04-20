John Morrison Has Talked To AEW, Would Return To WWE (Even Though He Hates It)

John Morrison has experienced much success in wrestling, and recently won his first boxing match. Based on a new interview with Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour," Morrison might want to keep his feet in the boxing pool, as wrestling is going through a convoluted hiring period. "I think there's a hiring freeze [in WWE]," Morrison said, when asked about the recent WWE-UFC merger, with the former Intercontinental Champion predicting layoffs and cut salaries. "I'm really glad AEW is around to balance that out a little bit because if they weren't there would be no leverage, nowhere else to go, and WWE and UFC would be like this weird monopoly that just like wring the money out of the fighters and wrestlers and I think that sucks." Despite Morrison's grim outlook, Helwani asked if Morrison would go back.

"I hate that place, but sure if they called me, I'd go back," Morrison responded. When pressed about why he "hates" WWE, Morrison describes his experience as getting his dream job, but realizing he's "[doing] the things that you dreamed of doing but it's a bastardized version of what you want to do." Morrison is quick to correct himself that saying he hates WWE was an exaggeration.

"I try not to burn any bridges," Morrison explained. "I love the roster there. I love the people there. I love the roster of AEW. Tony I like a lot. Vince I actually like a lot too. I like all the minds in professional wrestling." Morrison says he wants a "good, honest talk" with whoever is in charge of his next employer. "Hopefully they're honest [about plans for him], and if I don't like that I'll probably not go, and if I do, I will. That's more important to me than the money right now." Morrison confirms he's spoken with AEW, as not only is his wife Taya Valkryie currently signed to the promotion, but so are numerous friends, as Rey Fenix was a groomsman in his wedding, and Jake Hager was in his walkout posse before his boxing debut.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The MMA Hour" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.