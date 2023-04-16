John Morrison Wins Boxing Debut, Challenges KSI To Face Him Next

It appears the "Prince of Parkour" may also be the new king of boxing, at least for last night.

Though he's become quite acquainted with a wrestling ring, John Morrison recently opted to explore some new scenery and step inside a boxing ring on Saturday evening. Accompanied by several prominent wrestling figures – including his wife Taya Valkyrie, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan – Morrison made his boxing debut at Creator Clash 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. There, he squared up to fight Canadian actor and internet personality Harley Morenstein.

After years of studying American boxing, Morrison's skills were finally put to the test. Through the early portions of the fight, Morrison took strong control and scored a knockdown on Morenstein in both opening rounds. Moving into the third round, though, Morrison amped up his game, delivering a huge right hand to knockout Morenstein. It was this move that would ultimately land Morrison the win.

Following his decisive victory, the former WWE Superstar was asked who he wanted to see challenge him next, and for Morrison, the answer was quite easy. "Jake [Paul]? Logan [Paul]? No! Jake got beat. Logan got beat by KSI. Which is why I'm going to put KSI on blast right now!"

KSI, of course, is friends with fellow internet sensation and boxer, Logan Paul. Earlier this month, KSI appeared during Paul's WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins. As of now, KSI has yet to accept a fight with Morrison, but next month, KSI will return to the boxing ring to take on Joe Fournier.