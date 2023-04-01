English YouTuber And Rapper KSI Appears At WWE WrestleMania, Goes Through Announce Table

WrestleMania is typically host to a number of surprises, and WrestleMania 39's opening night was no different. In the third match of the night, Logan Paul took on Seth Rollins in their first singles match together. The 28-year-old internet sensation had an entrance that was nothing short of grand as he zip-lined toward the ring and then met a mascot representing a blue bottle of Paul's Prime energy drink on the ramp.

As the match continued on, fans awaited interference (and an identity reveal) from the mascot, who remained at ringside for the bout. Toward the end of the match, the mascot unmasked himself to show it was Paul's rival turned friend — English YouTuber and rapper KSI. Unfortunately for Paul, Rollins outsmarted them and pulled KSI onto the announce desk right before Paul came crashing through the announce desk with a splash from the top of the turnbuckle. Later in the ring, Rollins managed to hit Paul with a Curb Stomp to secure his first WrestleMania victory in four years.

Paul and KSI's history dates back to 2018 in London when KSI battled Paul in Paul's first ever amateur boxing match. That encounter ended in a draw, but their professional rematch in 2019 ended with KSI being awarded the victory after a split decision. KSI also has three exhibition wins and one amateur win in his boxing career, which also kickstarted when he battled Paul. The two went on to become co-founders of the Prime energy drink brand in 2021 before Paul began competing in WWE.