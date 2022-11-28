Triple H Thinks Logan Paul's Drink Of Choice Tastes Like Cough Syrup

YouTuber Logan Paul has impressed many with his performances inside the ring for WWE. So far, Paul has stepped into the squared circle to perform at SummerSlam 2021, WrestleMania 38, and most recently at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, unsuccessfully challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Nevertheless, it appears WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque is seemingly not impressed with a drink created by Paul and fellow YouTuber KSI. "The Game" recently sampled the beverage during a recent "Snack Wars" episode for LADbible.

"I believe Logan Paul is a big fan of the Prime," Levesque said. "I will admit this does taste a little medicinal [after tasing it]. It's like drinking cough syrup." After tasting it, Levesque remarked that he sees Paul holding a bottle of Prime, more than he's seen him drink the beverage.

Prime Hydration drinks, which are described to "fill the void where great taste meets function," were first announced on Instagram by Paul and KSI earlier this year. The sports drink is exclusively sold in the United States, the United Kingdom, and in Canada. The joint venture has seen major sponsorship deals being made with Timmy Hill of NASCAR and Arsenal FC of the English Premier League.

Regarding Paul's current WWE status, the social media influencer last week unveiled his first WWE action figure, due to be released next year. The unique figure, created by Mattel Creations, is designed based on Paul's attire for his WrestleMania 38 match, where he successfully teamed up with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The figure will cost $45 and can be pre-ordered until December 9. Earlier this year, it was announced that Paul had officially signed a "multi-year deal" contract with WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "LADbible" and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.