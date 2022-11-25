Logan Paul Has A New WWE Action Figure

Logan Paul took to Instagram on Friday, November 25, and unveiled his brand new WWE action for his millions of followers. "I GOT MY OWN ACTION FIGURE!" the YouTuber and social media influencer wrote before revealing where his fans can pick it up should they wish to make a purchase.

According to the Mattel Creations product page, the Paul figure "rocks his wild outfit from his WrestleMania 38 match and even comes with his collector's lanyard." The package also comes with "extra heads, swappable hands, and authentic entrance gear like his signature black sunglasses." Additionally, the figure boasts "True FX detail and more than 30 points of articulation for WWE moves and any other crazy stunts this icon does to live life on the edge."

The outlet also revealed that the figure will cost $45 and is available for pre-order between now and December 9. Those who purchase it can expect the figure to arrive on or before October 1, 2023.

As previously mentioned, the figure is based on Paul's WrestleMania 38 attire, which saw him partner with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio. The social media star has featured in two more matches since then, and his impressive performances have led to him being hailed as the greatest celebrity to ever perform inside a WWE ring by some pundits. Furthermore, he recently claimed that he's pitched Triple H an idea for a huge WrestleMania 39 match against a legendary WWE Superstar, which Paul believes would "break the Internet."