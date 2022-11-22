Why Logan Paul May Be The Greatest Celebrity To Ever Perform Inside Of A Wrestling Ring
WWE has never shied away from including well-known celebrities on their shows, especially during WrestleMania season. We've seen Snooki from "Jersey Shore" throw down in the ring, Floyd "Money" Mayweather go one-on-one against The Big Show, and even Donald Trump in the corner of Bobby Lashley during "The Battle of the Billionaires." But nothing prepared WWE fans for the type of impact YouTube sensation Logan Paul has made after being with the company for a little over a year.
Paul arrived in WWE in April 2021, appearing as a special guest on Sami Zayn's red carpet for the premiere of his documentary. Their partnership of sorts continued into WrestleMania, where Zayn battled his lifelong frenemy, Kevin Owens, with Paul standing at ringside to cheer Zayn on. Owens would ultimately win that match, and when Paul tried to celebrate with him afterward, he got hit with Owens' signature stunner to leave him laid out. Paul got his revenge on Owens by attacking him with Happy Corbin's help on the September 3, 2021 episode of "WWE SmackDown," but would then disappear from WWE programming until February 2022.
At this year's WrestleMania, Paul teamed up with The Miz to successfully defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio in an impressive first showcase from the YouTube star. The Miz betrayed Paul after the match and attacked him, setting the stage for a one-on-one match at SummerSlam, which Paul won in impressive fashion by showing how diverse his moveset had become.
What sets Logan Paul apart from other celebrity wrestlers
It became clear WWE was as impressed with Logan Paul's rapid growth in the squared circle as much as the WWE Universe, as he was booked to wrestle Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. Paul suffered his first defeat at the hands of Reigns, but the match proved without a shadow of a doubt that Paul had become one of the greatest celebrities to make a transition into pro wrestling.
He sold the pain of each move like a lifelong pro; he displayed athleticism through high-flying moves, grapples, and strikes, and he played his part expertly in the nail-biting conclusion to the match. Paul hung with one of the greatest pro wrestlers of this generation in "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns –- something that cannot be understated. To top that off, it was revealed after the match that Paul tore the MCL and ACL in his right knee halfway through the nearly 25-minute bout.
What sets Paul apart from the countless other celebrities that have worked with the company? He not only grew at an incomparable, rapid rate with his in-ring skills, but he also dedicated himself to the company in a way few other celebrities have before. Paul signed a WWE contract in June 2022 that binds him to perform at a certain number of events each year. What's next for Paul in WWE remains a mystery, but we will likely find out once he's recovered.