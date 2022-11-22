Why Logan Paul May Be The Greatest Celebrity To Ever Perform Inside Of A Wrestling Ring

WWE has never shied away from including well-known celebrities on their shows, especially during WrestleMania season. We've seen Snooki from "Jersey Shore" throw down in the ring, Floyd "Money" Mayweather go one-on-one against The Big Show, and even Donald Trump in the corner of Bobby Lashley during "The Battle of the Billionaires." But nothing prepared WWE fans for the type of impact YouTube sensation Logan Paul has made after being with the company for a little over a year.

Paul arrived in WWE in April 2021, appearing as a special guest on Sami Zayn's red carpet for the premiere of his documentary. Their partnership of sorts continued into WrestleMania, where Zayn battled his lifelong frenemy, Kevin Owens, with Paul standing at ringside to cheer Zayn on. Owens would ultimately win that match, and when Paul tried to celebrate with him afterward, he got hit with Owens' signature stunner to leave him laid out. Paul got his revenge on Owens by attacking him with Happy Corbin's help on the September 3, 2021 episode of "WWE SmackDown," but would then disappear from WWE programming until February 2022.

At this year's WrestleMania, Paul teamed up with The Miz to successfully defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio in an impressive first showcase from the YouTube star. The Miz betrayed Paul after the match and attacked him, setting the stage for a one-on-one match at SummerSlam, which Paul won in impressive fashion by showing how diverse his moveset had become.