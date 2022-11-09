Logan Paul Started WWE Journey Trying To Find The 'Fakeness'

For detractors of professional wrestling, the word "fake" inevitably gets thrown around. But for Logan Paul, the YouTuber and social media influencer who challenged Roman Reigns on November 5 in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, his recent foray into the business introduced him to a reality that few detractors have experienced first-hand.

"I started doing it and I'm like, which part of this is fake, because all of this stuff hurts," Paul in an interview with Bleacher Report. "These chairs are metal. Where are the plastic chairs? There's no plastic chair factory. The chairs are metal, the table is a hard, rigid table. The ladders are ladders. Where's the fakeness in this sport?"

Paul's match against Reigns was only his third bout in WWE. He received training for the Crown Jewel match from pro wrestlers Drew Gulak, Shane "Hurricane" Helms and retired WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In making his transition from wrestling observer to WWE Superstar, Paul acknowledged that he now has a greater appreciation for pro wrestling as an art form.

"As an outsider and someone who considers himself an artist, to now see the artistry of the sport, it's beautiful," he said. "I'm glued ... my family and friends by default will come to the matches and watch, and they love it. They love it because they can see the beauty in what we're creating. It's Broadway physicality and I love it."

