Logan Paul Health Update Following WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul already appears to be rehabbing his injured right knee, according to one of his latest social media posts Wednesday morning. Paul, 27, was injured during his championship match with Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event last weekend. The budding WWE star posted on social media that he had a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL" injury and that it "happened halfway through the match." He shared the update alongside a photo of him icing his right knee on a medical table with crutches in the background, though he still appeared in good spirits — smiling and giving a thumbs up to the camera.

On Wednesday morning, Paul gave a new update on his recovery via Instagram. The social media star shared a video of him exercising his legs, appearing to move his reportedly injured right leg more gingerly than his left. "I'll be back in no time," Paul wrote on the Instagram story, tagging a Los Angeles-based, post-surgical rehab company in the post. WWE has not confirmed Paul's injury status or whether he's had surgery, but Wrestling Inc. has reached out to the company for an update on his status.

The title match with Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, was just Paul's third professional wrestling match of his career. Paul made his in-ring WWE debut in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38, then wrestled former partner The Miz at SummerSlam. He signed a contract with WWE in late June, agreeing to a multi-match deal that reportedly spans the next couple of years. Despite his inexperience in the ring, Paul's performance at Crown Jewel earned him fans across much of the pro wrestling world. "WHAT A WAR," Paul tweeted afterwards, alongside a video of highlights from the match.