After making his return to WWE in 2020 after spending eight years away from the company, John Morrison has been a talented addition to the WWE locker room. Since returning, Morrison has been alongside The Miz and involved in several big time feuds including a WrestleMania 37 match against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

Joining the WWE After the Bell Podcast with Corey Graves, John Morrison spoke about what matchups he’s looking forward to most now that he and The Miz are no longer a tag-team. Morrison spent his last few wrestling appearances on Monday Night RAW in losing efforts to Karrion Kross, Omos, and Damian Priest. The former Intercontinental Champion spoke about the motivation he has to continue to wrestle at age 41, and talked about Damian Priest and many others that motivate him to keep getting better.

“One of the reasons I train so hard and keep pushing myself is so that I can keep up,” Morrison said. “Priest, he’s almost as good as me, but it’s because guys like Priest and [Karrion] Kross, Keith Lee, [Matt] Riddle, these phenomenal new talents and a ton of guys in NXT that are really interesting to me. Each person is a new challenge, and I like having answers to all of their different kinds of moves. I personally have probably spent way too much time studying Muay Thai, Mu Shu, American Boxing, Collegiate Wrestling, Parkour, Martial Arts training. Trying to integrate all these movements into other peoples move sets and arsenals to use as counters and/or offense.”

On recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown, both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have showed off their new “drip” in terms of attire, and it caught the eye of John Morrison. Lynch recently stated she’s been better than ever in her current run as SmackDown Women’s Champion, and even revealed how she wants to be a bigger star than The Rock. While criticizing Lynch and Rollins for copying his look during his first run with WWE as Johnny Nitro, the 41-year-old also spoke about who he’d like to wrestle down the road.

“There’s a lot of guys on this roster that are hurtin’ for a squirtin’,” Morrison said. “Roman Reigns, it’s tough to say he’s not moist. I mean, that guy’s hair it’s never not wet. It’s almost like a superpower. I think I saw him at a breakfast buffet sometime and hair was super moist. I don’t know how he does it, and I’m a big fan of that guy’s hair. Seth Rollins, the drip king? The drip thief I would say, moist for like three years and then all of a sudden he’s calling himself the drip king? Becky Lynch comes out with a coat that I think Johnny Nitro wore in 2008. It’s a nice coat, I was a big fan of it, but it’s nice to know that they’re both big fans of Johnny Drip Drip.

“There’s guys that I have wrestled before in Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Bobby Lashley kind of. I’ve never had a real match mono-e-mono with Lashley. MVP, I’ve wrestled a bunch. There’s a lot of guys that people don’t realize that while I was gone, Keith Lee, T-BAR, [Angel] Garza. The matches we had back then were phenomenal, some of my favorites, and we haven’t been able to have that time or the ability to recreate those moments on RAW or SmackDown yet. What I really like is the ability to do what I do best on a show that people watch.

“Roman Reigns, I did a three on three with him, but a 1 on 1 would be awesome. Rollins, I’ve never wrestled. Finn Balor, huge fan of him and never wrestled him. Pete Dunne, I had an awesome match once that somehow got lost in the tape. I was shocked at how good he was because he’s like 22-23.”

Morrison also spoke about another wrestler he’d like to wrestle in the future, but with a very random reason why.

“WALTER, I’d like to wrestle WALTER because he’s [my dog’s] favorite wrestler,” Morrison mentioned. “Presley was tweeting WALTER for like six months, every time he came out, Presley would watch his theme music. And the first time I met WALTER was at [Royal] Rumble before the lockdown started. I was a little too excited maybe. He walked in and I was talking to Edge and Christian and a bunch of the guys, and I screamed like across the room like ‘Hey, WALTER! Hey, you’re my dog’s favorite wrestler.’ I ran over and I think I spooked him because he turned around and left. I haven’t talked to him since. I don’t know what happened, if I spooked him or he thinks I’m crazy, but hopefully he knows I was just excited for my dog.”

