WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch sat down with the New York Daily News to promote WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden for Friday Night Smackdown. Lynch is in her first month back with WWE after being off for a year on maternity leave, and she’s ready to step back into the role as the women leading the charge for WWE’s women’s revolution.

“As we evolve, it’s just inspiring more women to get into it and to see what we can do,” Lynch said. “I don’t want to take full credit for it, but I’ll take full credit for it. Once everybody saw that people can rally around a woman the way that they do and can carry them to the main event, and that we can have the main event at Wrestlemania and sell out arenas like we did, you can see that, ‘oh, OK, she can do it. I can do it.’ That’s not something to take on lightly. That’s something that I take on with pride. It doesn’t scare me because I think I’m the woman for the job.”

Lynch’s goals extend beyond just being the face of WWE’s Women’s Division. One day, she hopes to be just as big a star as one of the biggest stars in wrestling history, The Rock. At the same time, Lynch hopes to do it while leaving her stamp on wrestling.

“I hope I can be bigger than The Rock and better than The Rock,” Lynch said. “The Rock is a good friend. The Rock is a great friend. But I’m on a different path, and I’m different than The Rock, and I’m not trying to be the next anybody. I’m the first Becky Lynch.”

Lynch is scheduled to defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair at WWE Extreme Rules, Sunday September 26 in Columbus Ohio.