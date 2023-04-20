JD Drake Landed In AEW After WWE Said He Wasn't Medically Fit To Compete

In February 2020, just a few weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything in the United States, J.D. Drake made his WWE debut, defeating Dio Maddin (now ma.çé of Maximum Male Models) on an "NXT" house show in Tampa, Florida. Since unsigned wrestlers generally didn't work "NXT" shows, this carried obvious implications, but Drake never signed with WWE, even after a tryout the following year. Instead, he ended up as a utility player in AEW who mainly appears on the company's YouTube shows. On "AEW Unrestricted," Drake explained why his WWE run didn't happen.

"When the pandemic happened, we thought it was done," he explained, referring to his and tag team partner Anthony Henry's careers as independent wrestlers. "And then we got a phone call about a tryout elsewhere."

Drake was hesitant to take the WWE tryout, but after Henry called him to say he got the same call, Drake agreed to do it since Henry would only go as a team.