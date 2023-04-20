Long-Awaited Update On Conspiracy Lawsuit Filed By Former WWE And TNA Star Rhaka Khan

Last October, former WWE developmental and TNA star Rhaka Khan — real name Trenesha Biggers — filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, claiming "conspiracy to kidnap" Biggers and her children. The lawsuit was filed against over two-dozen defendants, including figures in the professional wrestling world like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Nikki Bella, Mick Foley, Maryse, The Miz, Jim Cornette, Billy Corgan, and bizarrely, even the late Chris Benoit. Now, PWInsider has reported an update on the case.

Per the 48-page lawsuit, Biggers is pursuing a $3 billion payout from the alleged conspirators. After the case remained in wait for months, Biggers was finally granted permission to move forward with the lawsuit in February, barring pre-payment of court fees. According to court records, Biggers received notice of the update in March via postal mail to her home address in New York City. As of now, none of the defendants have been served any notice of the legal proceedings against them. In December 2022, Texas courts issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Biggers after she missed her criminal trial in El Paso, Texas concerning charges of interference with child custody and "aggravated kidnapping facilitate." Biggers' warrant is still in effect right now, according to Texas court records.

Biggers first emerged on the wrestling scene as a part of WWE's 2005 Diva Search. Though she didn't win the contest, Biggers signed a developmental contract with the company, and soon reported to Deep South Wrestling. After departing from WWE in 2006, she joined TNA two years later before exiting there in 2009. Biggers' last match occurred in 2011 during her subsequent run with Lucha Libre USA.