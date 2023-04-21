D'Lo Brown, Cheerleader Melissa Potentially Working As Producers For Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling may be gaining two new producers who are no stranger to the company.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite reports that D'Lo Brown was at the recent set of "Impact" TV tapings in Toronto working as a producer. There's no word yet on if he is back full-time, however sources said that he was universally loved during his last stint. Brown had an on and off in-ring career in TNA/Impact before signing a contract in 2019 to work as a producer. At the start of 2021, he joined the commentary team alongside Matt Striker and then was written off a year later to focus on a talent relations role backstage. The 52-year-old departed last September with Scott D'Amore wishing him nothing but the best.

Additionally, former Impact talent Cheerleader Melissa — who competed in the Knockouts division as Raisha Saeed and Alissa Flash — received a producer tryout during the latest set of television tapings, although no other details are known as of this writing. She joined TNA at the start of 2008 and portrayed Saeed, Awesome Kong's manager. In 2009, she also competed under the Flash name until her release at the start of 2010.

Since then, Melissa has made two one-off appearances for Impact with those occurring in 2011 and 2013. She competed as ​​Mariposa on "Lucha Underground" for a few years and then last competed in SHIMMER in 2019. During WrestleMania 39 weekend, Melissa was inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Class of 2023 in association with GCW and Orange Crush.