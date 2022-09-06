Backstage Update On D'Lo Brown's Future In Impact Wrestling

With all the drama and hoopla surrounding AEW and CM Punk at the moment, it's easy to forget there's a whole other wrestling world out there. And in the part of the wrestling world where Impact Wrestling currently resides, one long-time performer who has worked both on-screen and off-screen is heading out of the company.

According to PWInsider, former wrestler and producer D'Lo Brown will be departing Impact. No reason was given for Brown's departure, nor was there any indication regarding his future plans.

"We appreciate D'Lo's contributions to Impact Wrestling over the last 3 plus years," Impact's Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore said in a statement to PWInsider. "We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

This was Brown's third stint with Impact over the course of his 28-year career. He had previously worked for the promotion as a wrestler from 2003-2004 and then rejoined it in 2009 as Impact's (then TNA) lead backstage agent. He eventually worked on-screen as a talent again, as a member of the stable Aces and Eights. He was released in July 2013. Upon returning in 2019, Brown resumed his duties as an agent and producer for Impact, and also briefly served as a commentator from early 2021 until early this year.

Brown is perhaps best known for his run in WWE from 1997 to 2003, first gaining fame as a member of the Nation of Domination before breaking off as a singles star. His peak came in 1999 when Brown held the WWE Intercontinental and European Championships at the same time. He held the European Championship three more times during his run. Brown returned to WWE in 2008 but only lasted with the promotion for a year before getting released again.