Kimber Lee Opens Up About Incident That Cost Ex-Husband Nash Carter His WWE Job

Last year, former Impact Wrestling and WWE performer Kimber Lee made headlines when she accused her estranged husband Zachary Wentz (then Nash Carter in WWE) of being abusive, and also tweeted a photograph of him doing a Nazi salute while sporting a Hitler mustache. This led to his WWE release, while the former couple navigated a divorce. On Thursday, Lee opened up about the whole situation for the first time in an interview with podcast host Piers Austin, expressing some regrets along the way and examining how her overall mental health played a role in what happened.

"At the time when all this was happening, I had just gotten out of being in a behavioral hospital that I had taken myself to," she explained. "I stayed there for ten days." One factor that she cited for the decline in her mental health, beyond her ongoing struggles with alcoholism and bipolar disorder, was the September 2021 suicide of Shannon "Daffney" Spruill.

"I had just lost Daffney. Right before Daffney I had lost one of my really close family friends. And then all the stuff that was going on with my marriage, knowing that I am getting cheated on but getting told that's not what's happening. It was just a lot of things all at once. I did my time in the hospital with no support. I'm not gonna go into details, but I did not have support where I should have at the time."