Former NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz) has made his first comments since being released by WWE.

Carter was released by WWE last month following social media posts made by his estranged wife Kimber Lee, who alleged that Carter physically and emotionally abused her during their marriage. Lee also tweeted a photo of Carter doing what appeared to be a Nazi salute, while sporting a mustache similar to Adolf Hitler.

Although Carter was kept on NXT TV despite Lee’s abuse allegations, he was released quickly after the Hitler photo surfaced on social media.

On Monday, the 28-year-old Carter apologized for the photo and wrote that he’s ashamed of his behavior. The full statement can be read below.

A statement by Zachary Green. No words can truly describe how ashamed and apologetic I am for my conduct in the photograph. There is no excuse for such behavior and I take full responsibility for my actions and ask for forgiveness. This picture was taken in 2015, a time where I was uneducated on the topic and therefore didn’t understand the magnitude of how hurtful it was. In 2020 someone was trying to extort me by threatening to post it on social media. I sent it to my wife to discuss the situation. Apparently, she kept it and then decided in retaliation for the filing of the divorce to post it to social media. Regardless how the photograph came to light, there is still no excuse for my actions. Over the past month I have taken time to reflect on my conduct to which I express my utmost remorse and regret. I have spent time off social media to refresh and re-educate myself about of the horrors of the Holocaust. I truly do hope that this situation will teach and bring awareness to the horrific tragedy that took place so that something like this will never happen again. I can assure you that this is not who I am or what I represent as a human being, and I feel it is never too late to educate and better yourself. If you are ever in the Orlando/Maitland area, take some time to visit the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida where you can learn about the history and depth of what took place. It was an incredibly eye-opening, and impactful experience that teaches the importance of this history.

As noted earlier, Nash Carter will make his first post-WWE appearance at an event for Circle 6 & No Peace Underground in Orlando, FL this Saturday. Carter is set to go back to his old name, Zachary Wentz.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts