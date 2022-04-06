Nash Carter is reportedly gone from WWE.

On Twitter this afternoon, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed he had been told that Carter had been released from WWE.

I can now confirm this information — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 6, 2022

Nash Carter’s reported release comes after several allegations of abuse from his wife, Impact Wrestling star, and former CHIKARA Grand Champion Kimber Lee. Over the past week, Kimber Lee has alleged Carter physically and emotionally abused her and has accused him of holding anti-LGBTQ views. Lee also posted a photo of Carter doing what appeared to be a Nazi salute, while sporting a mustache similar to Adolf Hitler.

It should be noted that Lee initially made allegations against Carter in late March before deleting them from social media. She had also noted that the couple was working on their issues before re-issuing her allegations this week and saying they were done for good.

Carter hasn’t commented on Kimber Lee’s allegations, though the wife of Wes Lee, Carter’s tag team partner, has vocally defended him on social media. As of this writing, neither Carter, Lee nor the WWE has commented on Carter’s reported release.

Formerly known as Zachary Wentz, Carter broke through with Wes Lee (then known as Dezmond Xavier) as a member of the trio The Rascalz, alongside Impact star Trey Miguel. The duo are best known for their time in Impact Wrestling and captured several tag team titles on the independent circuit, including the AAW, PWG, and CZW Tag Team Championships.

The duo signed with WWE in 2020 and took on the name MSK, while largely maintaining their Rascalz gimmick. As of Carter’s release, MSK was the current NXT Tag Team Champions in their second reign. MSK was set to defend their titles against Grayson Waller and Sanga next week.

Nash Carter and Kimber Lee began dating in 2018 and would later become engaged in August of 2019. They have been married for nearly two years.

