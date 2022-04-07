As noted earlier, NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter was let go by WWE on Wednesday. The release happened in the aftermath of Carter’s wife, Impact Wrestling’s Kimber Lee, accusing him of domestic assault and emotional abuse. Besides the allegations, Lee also posted a photo of Carter doing what appeared to be a Nazi salute, while sporting a mustache similar to Adolf Hitler.

Carter’s release has led to a few former and current wrestlers chiming-in with their thoughts. While Carlito joked that WWE should have also released Joe Gacy and Harland for kayfabe kidnapping WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, NXT star Nikkita Lyons tweeted “The truth always prevails.”

Meanwhile, JTG wrote “keep ya head up” in a tweet addressed to Carter.

At one point, Enzo Amore began trending on Twitter as fans likened Carter’s WWE release to Amore’s departure from the company in 2018. As of this writing, neither Nash Carter nor the WWE has commented on the release.

Shouldn’t WWE also release the 2 NXT guys that kidnapped Rick Steiner? Pretty sure that’s 20 to life!😳 — carlito (@Litocolon279) April 7, 2022

The truth always prevails 💯 — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) April 6, 2022

@NashCarterWWE keep ya head up ✊🏿 — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) April 6, 2022

