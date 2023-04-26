Bull Buchanan Reflects On Working Alongside John Cena As B2 In Final Days Of WWE Run

Bull Buchanan went through the whole nine yards of wrestling gimmicks during his six-year run with the WWE. After starting out as a serious tag team wrestler as part of The Truth Commission, Buchanan quickly moved to the role of the on-screen protégé of The Big Boss Man, before ultimately joining the ultra-conservative stable Right to Censor.

Once Right to Censor disbanded, Buchanan, clearly lost in the shuffle, was sent back to WWE's developmental system to fine-tune his skills and possibly unearth a new character. When Buchanan returned to WWE television in August 2002, however, he went through a series of matches without any discernable character or purpose. All that changed on the November 21, 2002, episode of "WWE SmackDown" where Buchanan, going by the name B-2, aligned himself with John Cena, a brash superstar known to diss opponents with his freestyle rap.

In a recent interview with the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast, Buchanan reflected on his versatility as a performer and his ability to portray various gimmicks.

"You've got to be able to adapt because sometimes things don't work," Buchanan said. "The thing with the Boss Man wasn't a stretch, it was easy to really be myself. With Right to Censor, I always had the idea in mind of a Southern Baptist preacher. With John, that was just purely fun. It was really cool because I knew John from OVW, and I'd actually met him during his tryout matches."