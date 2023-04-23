Mercedes Mone Shares Favorite Ring Attires, Praises Eddie Guerrero

Mercedes Moné has never shied away from expressing her love for former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero, who made a huge impact on her life. As Moné defended her IWGP Women's Championship at STARDOM's All-Star Grand Queendom earlier today, it only made sense for her to pay tribute to a persona Guerrero helped make famous in Japan.

During her entrance, Moné revealed an overall black and gold theme for her ring attire, but perhaps most noticeable was her mask, which was very reminiscent of a former character portrayed by Guerrero. Long before he blossomed into the "Latino Heat," Guerrero was once the Black Tiger for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Though several wrestlers have carried on the persona in NJPW, Guerrero's run under the mask began in 1993 as the second iteration of Black Tiger. 30 years later, his legacy still lives on.

"Viva La Raza forever! You will never stop inspiring me #EddieGuerrero. I wouldn't be here without you #TheCEO" Moné tweeted as she shared photos of her Black Tiger-inspired look.

Moné later touted that gear as one of her all-time favorites, noting there were three other memorable gears in contention for the personal honor: her Hana Kamura homage from NJPW's Battle in the Valley, her "Sailor Moon" theme from the 2022 Royal Rumble, and her green and black attire from WrestleMania 37.

My favorite gears of all time #MercedesMoné pic.twitter.com/KJEvkqbnYY — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) April 23, 2023

Moné later (partially) amended her statement, noting that she was considering replacing the latter with her red, white, and blue ensemble from "WWE NXT" Takeover: Brooklyn where she battled Bayley over the "NXT" Women's Championship. "Urg idk actually should I replace WM 37 with this history classic fit," Moné wrote.