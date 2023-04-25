Veda Scott Hopes To Find A Permanent Home In Professional Wrestling This Year

Veda Scott continues to build their resume on commentary, but it appears they're looking to settle into a permanent home this year. "And MAYBE this is the year we change the "free agent" part of the equation...? Just keep doing the work," Scott tweeted.

Scott's post was a follow-up to a tweet from April 19, in which they revealed that they're willing to perform a variety of roles for a promotion. "I'm Veda Scott. I am a pro wrestling commentator! Yes I am very much a free agent. Yes I want to call all the wrestling I can," they wrote. "Commentary, interviews, hosting — if your event needs a little more Veda...let's work together!"

While their performances in the ring have begun to gradually decrease in recent years, Scott has opted to pursue more opportunities behind the commentary desk, whether it be for color, play-by-play, and even post-production. As Scott focuses on elevating their voice, they've been recruited to work in several notable companies, including AEW, GCW, Impact Wrestling, and most recently, NJPW. Despite some misconceptions they might have inked a contract with a specific promotion, as of last week, Scott confirmed they are still a free agent.

As Scott continues making their strides behind the commentary desk, they recently reflected on one of their more high-profile opportunities, which occurred during AEW's all-women's tag team tournament in August 2020. There, Scott sat alongside Tony Schiavone for the entirety of the tournament, as Jim Ross and Taz joined in for the finals. After the tournament concluded, Scott was granted an invitation to call some more matches on "AEW Dark" the following month.