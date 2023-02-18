Veda Scott Reflects On AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament

A long time ago, in a galaxy where AEW taped all of their TV in Jacksonville, Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic, Veda Scott served as an announcer for the all-women's tag team tournament, The Deadly Draw, in August 2020 — and according to Scott, it was a pretty damn good time.

In her appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Scott talked about the experience, including how she clicked with broadcast partner Tony Schiavone despite only meeting him hours before they worked together, something she credits to his professionalism.

"Tony and I did the tournament which, as an aside, was the coolest freaking thing for me," Scott said. "So many of the women in that tag tournament, whether they were signed with AEW or ended up being signed, or just had that opportunity, were women that I had known for so many years and just watched just grind for so long. And then to see them get this huge opportunity, and me to even get to be a small part of that, was so freaking cool. To just be there, to just watch them excel, and then to even get to call their matches, the whole time I was just so proud of all of them."

Scott called the whole tournament, including the final on "AEW Dynamite" on August 22, 2020. But it's when she was called back after the tournament to call "AEW Dark" that she came to a realization.

"Doing those 'Dark' tapings and doing that final on 'Dynamite' was where I was like 'Okay, I think this is what I want to do,'" Scott said. "That little outing with AEW legitimately changed my whole f*****g life."

