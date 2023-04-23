Will Ospreay Teases More Matches With Kenny Omega: 'War Ain't Over'

One of professional wrestling's hottest ongoing rivalries is that of Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, and according to Ospreay, the battle is far from over. Ospreay and Omega's last face-to-face meeting occurred back in January at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. There, Omega unseated Ospreay to become the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. Since then, Omega has returned to his home base in All Elite Wrestling, but Ospreay hasn't forgotten about him. Earlier today, Ospreay showed off his newly won 1PW World Heavyweight Championship with a caption that read: "I'm a war you'll never win, but I love the optimism."

This Twitter post prompted Kenny Omega's on-screen manager Don Callis to respond, taunting Ospreay with a photo of Omega clutching the IWGP United States Championship after he defeated Ospreay to win the title at Wrestle Kingdom. Ospreay didn't appreciate Callis' jab at him.

"War ain't over d*ckhead," Ospreay retorted.

As Ospreay looks to take another swing at Ospreay, he'll have to overcome some serious obstacles first. Next month, "The Aerial Assassin" will begin his quest by competing in a semi-finals tournament matchup against Hiroshi Tanahashi to determine the next challenger for Omega's title. If Ospreay defeats Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence, he will move on to face Lance Archer in the finals on June 4 at NJPW Dominion, where the winner will receive a future title shot against Omega. All of this, of course, bars the status of Ospreay's health.

Last week, Ospreay revealed he had been medically cleared to return to the ring following a shoulder injury he sustained in March. After this announcement, however, Ospreay admitted he still had some concerns about his health, noting he felt it was "deteriorating" from several years of performing with high-flying style.