WWE Raw Preview (4/24): Bad Bunny To Appear, Rey Mysterio Vs. Damian Priest

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is set to appear on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The host of the upcoming Backlash premium live event returns after being put through the announce table by Damian Priest a few weeks ago on the red brand show. It's currently unknown what Bunny has planned for this evening, but the three-time Grammy Award winner will most likely be keeping close tabs on Priest when he takes on WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in singles action. Since defeating his son Dominik Mysterio on the first night of WrestleMania 39, "The Master of the 619" has been on a losing streak. The former WWE Champion will be hoping his luck will change with Bunny in the house after he and Santos Escobar lost to The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Priest on "WWE SmackDown" last Friday.

Over the weekend on social media, WWE announced some new matches for Backlash on May 6, including Seth "Freakin" Rollins taking on Omos. Responding to that surprise announcement, "The Visionary" posted a GIF of Jim Carrey saying "Alrighty then" from the "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" movie. With no notable storyline behind their forthcoming clash, the pair will presumably interact in some fashion tonight.

Additionally, it was revealed that Austin Theory will defend the WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple threat match at Backlash. Theory will be putting the gold on the line for the first time since defeating John Cena on the first night of WrestleMania 39. The build for that upcoming three-way U.S. Championship encounter will most likely continue on this evening's broadcast.