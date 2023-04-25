Mark Henry And Bully Ray Weigh In On Re-Introduced WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Mark Henry is a former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. Last night on "WWE Raw" in Chicago, Illinois, Paul "Triple H" Levesque revived that classic title and declared that a new champion would be crowned at the Night of Champions premium live event next month. "The World's Strongest Man" discussed the news on "Busted Open Radio" after revealing that he loves the new belt design.

"It just brought back a lot of fond memories and I'm glad to see it back," Henry said. "I don't want it to become an incarnation of the 24/7 title ... If you challenge [for] that belt, I want it to be defended. You can make it a TV spectacle. Every week we could have a championship entrance [and] a championship match. It would be awesome."

Bully Ray, who has never held a world championship in WWE, admitted that he is not a fan of having another belt in the promotion and thinks that there should be one men's world title, one women's world title, and one tag team championship. Ray questioned the definition of a WWE Universal Champion and a World Heavyweight Champion and said that he didn't know what was wrong with having just one world champion who floated between both "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." Ray suggested that it wouldn't be clear who the best truly was in WWE when somebody becomes the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

