Bianca Belair Wants Her Own Roman Reigns-Style Historic Championship Reign In WWE

Bianca Belair is among select company in WWE at the moment. Along with only Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the "RAW" Women's Champion has kept the title around her waist for over a year. And while she lags behind the length of Reigns' title reign by about 600 days, she has designs on finding herself in a similar position as the "Tribal Chief" as he quickly approaches 1,000 days as champion.

"I just became the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE," Belair told "Ad Free Shows." "Look at Roman Reigns. I want to go for it all. I want to have a reign like Roman Reigns and break his record, you know? I want to be champion next year." Along with remaining "Raw" Women's Champion heading into 2024, Belair has another major goal she would like to cross off her list. "I want to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Second night, main event. I'm going all for it."

In order to make it to 2024 and WrestleMania 40 as champion, Belair will need to topple her newest challenger — IYO SKY — first with the "Raw" Women's Championship hanging in the balance at Backlash on May 6. If Belair can successfully defend, she will surpass Lynch's record as the longest-reigning "Raw" Women's Champion in history. After that, her next milestone to target is Trish Stratus' 448-day reign as Women's Champion, requiring her to hold the title until June 30 to do so. Hitting that mark would also give her the distinction of being the longest main roster Women's Champion since the Fabulous Moolah, ranking second all-time.

