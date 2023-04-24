WWE Sets Date For Bianca Belair-IYO SKY Title Match

Ahead of Monday night's "Raw," WWE revealed another huge title match for the promotion's return to Puerto Rico in just under two weeks for the Backlash event.

WWE's Twitter shared that IYO SKY will finally challenge Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship in San Juan on Saturday, May 6. The "Genius of the Sky" earned this opportunity against "The EST of WWE" earlier this month. Originally, Damage CTRL's leader Bayley was meant to enter a three-way match to earn another chance at the title. She was confronted by stablemates SKY and Dakota Kai, who proclaimed that one of them should get the opportunity instead since the "Role Model" had lost every opportunity at Belair's championship. After Bayley agreed to talk to WWE official Adam Pearce on their behalf, SKY joined the field against "Michin" Mia Yim and Piper Niven to determine the new number-one contender. The Japanese sensation captured the victory when she landed her patented moonsault on both of her opponents for the three-count.

With the addition of this highly anticipated championship match, the card for WWE's second-ever premium live event from Puerto Rico is shaping up with some major matches. From the blue brand's women's division, newly-crowned "Smackdown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Latino World Order member and former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and the Usos will take on Matt Riddle and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag team match. And of course, Cody Rhodes seeks retribution from Brock Lesnar for his heinous attack after Wrestlemania 39. We'll see how all this and more play out on the Island of Enchantment.