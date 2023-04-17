WWE Sets Date For Cody Rhodes-Brock Lesnar Match

Cody Rhodes is finally going to get his hands on Brock Lesnar, but he's going to have to wait until May 6 at WWE Backlash. While "The American Nightmare" called out and was hoping to get his hands on "The Beast Incarnate" Monday night on "Raw," official Adam Pearce put an end to all of that before it started by revealing that Rhodes wasn't medically cleared to appear following the brutal attack from Lesnar two weeks ago. Security proceeded to surround him in the ring, and inevitably, they didn't fare too well in doing their job. That's when Lesnar's music hit, but before Rhodes could do any more damage, Pearce made it official. Or, at least as official as he could, by saying the match would happen at Backlash. Lesnar ultimately retreated, which led to Rhodes labeling him a "coward" before storming off.

WWE then did make it official by tweeting, "@CodyRhodes clashes with @BrockLesnar one-on-one for the first time ever at #WWEBacklash!"

Not only will they go one-on-one for the first time ever, but there is potentially a lot riding on this for the challenger. After returning to WWE last April at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes hadn't lost a single match until his main event defeat at WrestleMania 39 courtesy of Roman Reigns. There, Rhodes couldn't finish his story and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The next night on "Raw," he believed he had an ally in Lesnar to take on Reigns and Solo Sikoa later that same night. Unfortunately, that wasn't to be either, as Lesnar turned on Rhodes before the match even began, unleashing a brutal series of suplexes and F5s before making his way up the ramp.