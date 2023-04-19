Rhea Ripley Vs. Zelina Vega Reportedly Set For WWE Backlash Despite Vega's TV Absence

Rhea Ripley's first "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship defense is set to take place at the upcoming Backlash premium live event according to PWInsider Elite, and it is expected that Zelina Vega will be the wrestler challenging her.

Despite the fact she hasn't been seen on television recently, with her last match being over a month ago, the LWO star has been backstage at recent episodes but simply hasn't been used even though Ripley has been part of the segments between The Judgment Day and Vega's group. LWO has been getting dominated by Finn Balor's faction as of late, and that is all part of the Backlash build-up as well as part of the story involving Rey Mysterio and show host Bad Bunny.

However, with the premium live event taking place on May 6, WWE will need to get Vega back into the mix to truly start heating up the speculated feud between her and Ripley. Because of that, Vega might be thrown in to counter Ripley sooner rather than later.

So far, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and a six-man tag team match that will see Solo Sikoa and The Usos compete against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle are the only matches announced.