New Title Challenger For Bianca Belair Decided On WWE Raw

While WWE seemingly planted seeds last week on "WWE Raw" for an eventual showdown between "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, we now know who will next challenge "The EST of WWE" for her championship – Damage CTRL's IYO SKY.

Earning that title match wasn't going to be easy as SKY had to defeat both "Michin" Mia Yim and Piper Niven in a triple threat match to determine the new No. 1 contender. If body language is anything to go by, Bayley may very well think that this should've been her spot.

After being absent from "Raw" last week, Bayley told both SKY and Dakota Kai backstage that after speaking with Adam Pearce, she had been placed in the triple threat match. While Kai was certainly a little apprehensive in response to the news, SKY was much more vocal, demanding that their leader get one of them an opportunity instead. It's been a rough handful of months for Damage CTRL. For starters, Bayley lost multiple championship matches against Belair, and they also came up short against Team Belair at Survivor Series: WarGames last November.

There's also the matter of SKY and Kai losing their Women's Tag Team Championships to Lita and Becky Lynch in February, losing a trios match at WrestleMania 39 against those two as well as Trish Stratus, and then failing to earn another shot at those tag titles last week on "Raw."

SKY was able to put an end to all of that misery for the time being after connecting with a moonsault on both Yim and Niven en route to victory. We do not know yet, however, when she will face off against Belair for the title.