Georgia Softball Standout Jaiden Fields Explains Why She Signed A WWE NIL Deal

Many professional wrestling figures were exposed to the business during their childhoods, but for WWE NIL (Next in Line) recruit Jaiden Fields, her introduction didn't occur until very recently. During a recent appearance on "Walk & Talk," the Georgia Bulldogs softball player revealed that she discovered wrestling last summer during a NIL summit led by CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"He was there and he introduced the first NIL class that they had, and they played a video and it was the first thing I've ever seen of the WWE. And I was like, 'Wow, that's really cool and something that I'd be interested in,'" Fields explained.

After the conference concluded, Fields said she got in contact with WWE, and soon enough, she officially signed on as part of the company's third class in its NIL program. Fields noted that she now gets the chance to scope out some of the inner workings of becoming a WWE Superstar. Also, this July, she will travel to Detroit to attend WWE's SummerSlam premium live event. When asked if she'd pursue professional wrestling after her collegiate softball career ends, Fields wasn't certain yet.

"Maybe," she said. "Who knows? I never really pictured myself doing something like that, but I'm open to it. So, we'll see."

While it remains to be seen if Fields will expand upon her opportunities with WWE, her collegiate endeavors continue at the University of Georgia, where she is a redshirt senior. Her brother, Justin Fields, happens to be a notable athlete as well, as the quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

