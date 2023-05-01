Jim Ross Names Wardlow And Will Hobbs As Potential Future Faces Of AEW

The future of AEW is often put on the shoulders of the "Four Pillars" – AEW World Champion MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry. But during the latest episode of "Grilling JR," AEW commentator Jim Ross put forth two other names he sees as being key to AEW's progress and development over the next several years.

"Wardlow would come to my mind quite frankly, and quickly, I think Wardlow is good," Ross said. "I think that Willy Hobbs has got a great upside and future; he's got a great look, a wonderful attitude."

The two big men have been feuding over the TNT Championship as of late with each scoring victories over the other — and trading the title back and forth in the process. With their budding rivalry, both have been able to showcase what they bring to the table, and Ross believes they have the potential to really make something of themselves with the current trajectory.

"I think both those guys have the chance to be the big foundation pieces," he said. "They're both very good; they're both young, big, strong, athletic, and I really enjoy working with both those guys."

With his years in the business, Ross has a lot of knowledge to pass on to talent, and both Hobbs and Wardlow seem eager to tap into his wisdom. There is rarely a television taping where he doesn't speak to them.

"They'll ask me questions about the last match they had that they thought I might have seen, and I've pretty much seen them all," he said. "I think those two guys are the likely candidates — are they the only candidates I'm thinking of? Probably not, but they're the top of the list."

