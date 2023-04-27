IWGP Champion SANADA Talks About Facing An 'Angry' Okada

Just a few weeks into his reign with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star SANADA is ready to look back at his title victory over Kazuchika Okada on April 8. In an interview on NJPW's official website, SANADA shared his perception of Okada going into the match, including what Okada has now that was missing before.

"This year we've really seen an angry Okada, and that's been a real plus for him," SANADA said. "He hadn't put that into his matches until recently, it was something I think he always had there, but he didn't bring it out in full, if that makes sense. I think it was a new Okada, a stronger Okada." SANADA stated that he still had more momentum and confidence than Okada going into the match, helping him come out on top and win the championship. The NJPW star then shared his overall opinion of Okada as a performer.

"He hasn't just led this company, but the whole industry," SANADA continued. "That's something you really feel getting in there with him." Okada is a seven-time world champion in NJPW, and has put on memorable matches against Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuyori Shibata, and many more.

SANADA's first title challenger is set to be Hiromu Takahashi, with the two scheduled to face off at Wrestling Dontaku on May 3. The two are former stablemates from SANADA's time in Los Ingobernables de Japon, and the match will undoubtedly feature Takahashi trying to work out some of his issues with SANADA's departure.