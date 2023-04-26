Pretty Deadly Expected To Be At WWE SmackDown This Friday

WWE is set to kick off the 2023 Draft this Friday on "SmackDown," and it appears one "NXT" tag team will be in attendance.

PWInsider Elite reports that Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, collectively known as Pretty Deadly, are scheduled to be at Friday's "SmackDown" taping in Corpus Christi, Texas. This news comes right off the heels of Tuesday's "NXT Spring Breakin'" where Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo defeated Pretty Deadly in the first-ever Trunk match before apparently tossing the duo in a lake, seemingly writing them off of the program. The report also notes that there have been rumblings that Pretty Deadly would be called up for some time, however it will not be official until WWE announces it.

Pretty Deadly made their "NXT UK" debuts in 2019 but didn't start picking up wins until 2020. In early 2021, they beat Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus to win their first "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship. They went on to lose the titles to Tyler Bate and Trent Seven later in the year before transitioning over to "NXT" stateside in the first half of 2022.

At NXT Worlds Collide in September, Pretty Deadly won the unified "NXT" and "NXT UK" Tag Team Championship. They eventually dropped the titles to The New Day in December and have not been able to regain them since. Most recently, Wilson and Prince hosted NXT Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

This year's WWE Draft marks the first one since the fall of 2021. All "Raw" and "SmackDown" superstars are eligible, and there's a feeling that several "NXT" stars — Pretty Deadly included — will be called up in the process.