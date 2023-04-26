WWE NXT Viewership Sees Big Increase For Spring Breakin' Special

On Tuesday, WWE presented one of its specially-branded episodes of "NXT," this time promoted as Spring Breakin'. With the "NXT" Championship and "NXT" Women's Championship both on the line, it backed up the "special" billing, and that translated to success in the Nielsen ratings. According to the reporting from the usual suspects at ShowbuzzDaily and Wrestlenomics, Spring Breakin' averaged 647,000 viewers overall across its 135 minutes (up 15 percent from the week prior), approximately 235,000 of which were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49 (up 28 percent week over week). The latter figure translates to a 0.18 rating in the P18-49 demo, which earned it 14th place in ShowbuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals, up from 17th place last week. NBA and NHL playoff coverage dominated the cable ratings for the day, taking up eight of the top 11 spots on the ShowbuzzDaily rankings.

For a bigger picture look at the significance of this week's "NXT" ratings, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how the show did in various demographics compared to the median viewership of the prior four weeks. By that metric, there was positive movement in all but one demographic, female viewers aged 12 to 34, but even that demo only dropped two percent compared to the median. Everything else gained over the median, with the biggest jumps coming in male viewers aged 12 to 34 (up 50 percent), men aged 18 to 49 (up 41 percent), adults aged 18 to 34 (up 33 percent), and adults aged 18 to 49 (up 32 percent). Total viewership was also up a healthy 16 percent over the four-week median.