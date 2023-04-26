Ricochet Says His Tag Team With Braun Strowman Has No Weaknesses

Ricochet and Braun Strowman have become one of the most dominant tag teams in the company over recent weeks, first joining forces after replacing Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in the semifinals of the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship Number One Contender's Tournament following an attack on the former at the hands of The Viking Raiders back in January. During an appearance on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin", Ricochet opened up about his time teaming with Strowman. He noted that while he still has certain goals he wants to achieve in his singles career, he currently has his sights set on tag team competition.

"I don't want to say we have weaknesses because listen, I don't have any weaknesses. I don't want to say Braun has any weaknesses," Ricochet said. "What I lack – the power, the dominance, all those attributes that Braun brings to the table that obviously I just naturally don't have – he makes up for."

Ricochet added that he feels as if things aren't just a one-way street and expressed that he thinks he balances out Strowman with his high-flying style and contributes to their success as a team.

"I think as different as our styles are, we both still want to be the best," Ricochet said. "We both still want to be champion. We both still want to go in there and show the world that we can be the best."

Ricochet also added that he feels he and Strowman have only scratched the surface and the two have immense potential in the future.

