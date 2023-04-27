WWE's Zelina Vega Says She Wants To Get An LWO Tattoo

The Latino World Order, which was originally led by the late WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, was revived on the eve of WrestleMania 39. The new incarnation of the classic World Championship Wrestling stable consists of Rey Mysterio and Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro. While speaking on WWE's "The Bump," Vega, who is the first-ever female member of the faction, revealed that she would like to add some new ink to her collection to remember the iconic group.

"We all kind of talked about it. I think we're all on board," Vega said. "I'm gonna get the LWO tattoo. Like, get the logo because it's a part of history."

Vega expressed that she was grateful and honored to be a part of history by being the first female member of the group. The 32-year-old also recalled making another piece of history by becoming the inaugural Queen's Crown winner in 2021. Vega admitted that she never thought she would achieve those things in her career. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion went on to say that she'd had a lot of surprising moments in the Stamford-based promotion. She disclosed that becoming a part of the LWO was one of those highlights and it's something that she will remember forever. Vega explained that it's also a "weird full circle moment" because she was inspired by Mysterio, who is now the faction's leader.

